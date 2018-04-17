Viral couple planning to run Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Bob and Betty Kinder stuck out from the crowd of 26,000 runners who took part in the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

While they didn't win the race, they won the hearts of people around the country.

Bob and Betty Kinder have been married for almost 61 years. Bob is 89-years-old, and Betty will be 85-years-old later this month.

In 2017, the couple crossed the finish line and quickly became an internet sensation.

"She had had open heart surgery before the race and I was really worried about her," Bob Kinder said.

They were photographed crossing the finish line holding hands, with Bob wearing a 'Sexy Old Fart' hat.

"I had a hat that said 'Grouchy Old Fart' and I was deplaning in Denver. The stewardess said, 'Oh, you`re not grouchy, you're more sexy than grouch. And I well had to have a hat, had to have a sexy. I'm not going to argue with a stewardess, especially a nice looking one like she was," he said.

"Some days he's real grouchy and I tell him to use the other hat," Betty laughed.

The couple says they had no idea about becoming an internet sensation since they don't have Facebook.

They say they have been practicing by walking at least three times a week, and hope to make a better time this year.

"We weren't last, there were people behind us," Betty said.

So far, they say they have heard from others who say they have been inspired by their race.

"I want to keep walking. Make darn sure I'm still able to get up and get around," Bob said. "I wouldn't want somebody to holler, 'Breakfast is ready!' and not be able to get there."

"A lot of people were shocked at how old we were," Betty said.

"You're only old once you start feeling old," Bob added.

The couple says they plan to complete the race again next year if they are still in good health.

"To make sure she doesn't make a wrong turn and get lost, I hang onto her hand," Bob said.

