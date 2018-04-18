× 26 recruits to join Oklahoma City Police Department

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several new faces will be joining the Oklahoma City Police Department in the near future.

Officials say 23 men and three female recruits will graduate from the Oklahoma City Police Academy on Thursday afternoon.

In all, eight of the recruits have military experience and five have prior law enforcement experience. Also, three are bilingual.

After more than 1,100 hours of training, the new officers will patrol the streets of Oklahoma City.

This is the first class to graduate the academy since a bond package to fund public safety went into effect earlier this year.

In September, Oklahoma City voters approved the Better Streets, Safer City package of bond and sales tax projects. The package includes a 27-month penny sales tax to fund street resurfacing, street enhancements, sidewalks, trails and bike lanes.

The permanent 1/4-cent increase will be invested primarily in the Oklahoma City Police Department and Oklahoma City Fire Department. Officials say the funds will be used to hire 129 additional police officers and 57 more firefighters.