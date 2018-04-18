4 seniors: Easy video chatting devices

OKLAHOMA CITY – Video chatting is great way to stay connected, but it’s not always easy if your loved one is uncomfortable with technology.

Fortunately, there are several unique products that can help make video chatting easy.

If you’re looking for a device that requires no technology input, the ViewClix Smart Frame is for you. This is a 15-inch digital picture frame with video calling capabilities designed for seniors. It allows family and friends to make video calls and send photos directly to the fame from their smartphone, tablet or computer. To do so, you simply download the free ViewClix app to your device. However, this is a receiving device only. Your parent cannot initiate video calls from the frame. It is available for $299 and wifi is required.

The GrandPad is an Android tablet designed for seniors and works anywhere within the Verizon network- home wifi is not necessary. The tablet provides a simplified menu of big colorful icons and large text to only essential features. They can make and receive video calls, phone calls, send voice emails, view photos and videos, listen to personalized music, check the weather and play games. It does not offer web browsing. It is also equipped with a help button and provides damage and theft insurance. It leases for $66 per month.

The Amazon Echo Spot is another senior friendly device that requires wifi. It allows them to make and receive video calls to those who have their own device or who have the free Amazon Alexa app installed on their phone or tablet. Once you set up his contacts, to make a call your parent would simply say, “Alexa, call my daughter.” And when a call comes in, she would ask Alexa to answer or ignore the call. There’s also a feature called “drop-in,” which could allow you and other preselected relatives or friends to video in to your parent’s device at any time without their input. It is $130 on Amazon.