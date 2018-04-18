Authorities looking for man accused of assaulting inmate

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted on several charges, including kidnapping.

Officials are looking for Christopher Jenkins, 20, who is wanted for aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping, and possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Jenkins is charged, along with two other men, Elijah Lambert, 29, and Ricky Appleton, 36, for an assault that took place in the Oklahoma County Jail in January.

The three men are accused of luring another inmate into a cell where they allegedly assaulted the victim, and then tied him up inside the cell, holding him against his will.

Officials say the victim was discovered by a detention officer who opened the cell to deliver food.

If you know where Jenkins is, called the warrant tip line at 405-713-1068.