Circle K's 'Fuel Up Night' to help fund local schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – A national company says drivers can fill up their tank and help local schools in the process.

Several Circle K convenience stores will be participating in the ‘Fuel Up Night’ on Thursday, April 19 to kick off the company’s annual ‘Fueling Our Schools’ fundraising campaign.

The campaign invites customers to purchase fuel at a specially marked fuel pump, and Circle K will donate one cent of every gallon purchased to a local school.

However, customers can make an even bigger impact on Thursday.

On April 19, officials say 10 cents from every gallon of fuel sold at certain Circle K stores will be donated to participating schools.

Stores participating in Oklahoma City are as follows:

700 S.E. 4th St. in Moore- Donations will benefit Moore High School.

4501 N.W. 39th Expressway in Oklahoma City – Donations will benefit James L. Capps Middle School.

2840 S.W. 59th St. in Oklahoma City – Donations will benefit U.S. Grant High School.