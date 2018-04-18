× Darius Rucker coming to Tulsa this summer

TULSA, Okla. – Darius Rucker is set to perform in Tulsa this summer!

The country star, from South Carolina, will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in June.

“In my mind and in my heart, I’m still that kid from South Carolina who just wants to sing for a living, and here I am, 30 years after starting my first band, getting these phone calls – that still freaks me out,” Rucker said.

He says since he first started his career, he has learned many things along the way.

“I think one of the biggest disservices I’ve ever done to myself is that at the beginning of Hootie’s real success, I wasn’t worried about remembering anything. I was just worried about where I was going to get my next party going on,” Rucker said. “So with all this stuff going on right now, I always tell myself: Pay attention and remember.”

Rucker will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa in the Paradise Cove theater inside Margaritaville on June 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 2.