Dewey County Sheriff: 50 homes have burned in Rhea wildfire

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. – While firefighters continue to battle a massive wildfire in western Oklahoma, some residents are being allowed to check on their homes.

So far, the 34 Complex wildfire in Woodward County has burned 67,776 acres and is believed to be about 45 percent contained.

The Laverne Fire in Beaver and Harper counties has burned 100 acres, and the Hooker Fire in Texas County has burned 179 acres but is 90 percent contained.

The Rhea Fire in Dewey County is by far the largest blaze that firefighters are currently battling. It has already consumed 283,095 acres and is only 3 percent contained.

As the weather conditions made it particularly dangerous for residents in the area, several evacuations occurred. Amazingly, only a few new fires started in spite of the conditions.

Although only a few new fires started, the Rhea Fire spread 34,515 acres on Tuesday. Within three hours on Tuesday, the fire advanced five to eight miles.

The Dewey County Sheriff says that about 50 area homes have burned in the Rhea Fire so far. Fortunately, he says that they are lifting all of the evacuation orders so people can go back and check on their homes.

A red flag warning remains in effect for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a large portion of western Oklahoma.

The governor’s burn ban, which will remain in effect indefinitely, covers the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Cimarron

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Logan

Major

Noble

Oklahoma

Osage

Pawnee

Roger Mills

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

Also, all of Oklahoma City is listed under the burn ban, no matter which county it falls in.