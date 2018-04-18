× Former Oklahoma officer sentenced to prison after sexually assaulting woman during traffic stop

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A former Oklahoma police officer was sentenced to prison Wednesday for violating the civil rights of a woman he sexually assaulted during a traffic stop.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Jerry Gragg Jr. stopped a woman’s vehicle, while he was on-duty, during the early morning hours on January 21, 2017.

He first approached the vehicle and then brought the woman back to his marked patrol car and told her to sit in the front passenger seat.

Officials say Gragg, a former officer with the Savanna Police Department, “caused the victim to perform a sexual act on him against her will.”

Court records indicate the woman later filed a complaint against Gragg and provided a stained blouse matching his DNA.

Authorities say Gragg admitted to his acts, saying he knew it was wrong and against the law. He also admitted that his acts included “aggravated sexual abuse, which under federal law, requires force or putting the victim in fear of serious bodily injury, kidnapping, or death.”

Gragg pleaded guilty to one count of violating the civil rights of a female in December 2017.

He was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.

Gragg must also forfeit his law enforcement certification and comply with federal and state sex offender registration requirements.