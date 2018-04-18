× Man killed by officers following reports of family violence in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A man was killed by police officers following reports of family violence in Tishomingo.

Tuesday evening, Tishomingo police officers and Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to reports of a family violence call in the 1400 block of N. Elks Road.

A man at the home then allegedly rammed his vehicle into a Tishomingo officer’s patrol car.

When the man reportedly continued to push the patrol car backwards, two Tishomingo officers and one sheriff’s deputy fired their guns at the suspect.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he as pronounced dead.

The deputy was not injured; however, officials say the two Tishomingo officers were treated for minor injuries.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the fatal shooting.

The two officers and deputy involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.