Manhattan nanny found guilty in deaths of two children in her care

A Manhattan nanny was found guilty of four charges related to killing two children in her care in 2012.

Yoselyn Ortega was convicted of the deaths of Lucia, 6, and Leo Krim, 2, in their Upper West Side home in Manhattan. She was found guilty of two counts of murder in the first-degree and two counts of murder in the second-degree.

In opening statements, prosecutors detailed the evidence surrounding the gory killings in which the two children were nearly decapitated and left to bleed in a bathtub after being repeatedly stabbed.

Defense attorneys didn’t argue about Ortega’s role in the murders, but said she was suffering from depression, was hearing voices, disassociating from reality and experiencing hallucinations.

The judge previously ruled Ortega was fit to stand trial after several competency hearings.

The trial, which started on March 1, lasted nearly seven weeks.