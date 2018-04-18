OKC Thunder Prepares For Game Two With Jazz, Team With “Edge” Wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Utah Jazz for game two of their NBA Western Conference playoff series on Wednesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. CT inside Chesapeake Arena.

The Thunder look to improve to 5-4 after winning the first game of a NBA playoff series at home.

OKC's lost four of their last five in that situation, starting with the 2012 NBA Finals versus the Miami Heat.

According to Steven Adams, "The team that comes out with most edge, obviously, that's who is going to win."

Hear more from Adams as his team preps for game two in the video above.