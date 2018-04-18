× Oklahoma artist donating portion of proceeds to Tulsa teachers

TULSA, Okla. – Although Oklahoma teachers are back in the classroom following a walkout that gained national attention, they are still getting support from the community.

While Susan Eddings Perez now spends her days working on contemporary abstract art, she used to be an educator.

On Thursday, she will premier her 2018 Spring Collection at the Royce Myers Gallery in Tulsa.

She says that 20 percent of all sales of her art will be donated to the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

“I have been involved with the Tulsa Designer Showcase for over 10 years, which is a huge fundraiser for the Foundation. I wanted to continue my support of local education with this show,” Perez said.

Perez said she felt it was important to give back to education, especially in the face of the budget crisis.

It’s an idea that the curator and owner of the gallery hopes catches on with other businesses.

“I’d love to challenge other businesses in Tulsa to develop their own events that would allow a partial donation to education with the proceeds dedicated to the arts,” Royce Myers said.