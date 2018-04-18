Oklahoma City police officer charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer is facing three counts of sexual abuse of a child, according to police.

Police say after an investigation was completed, officials obtained an arrest warrant for Austin Brackeen, 30.

Brackeen was arrested Wednesday and charged in Canadian County for three counts of sexual abuse of a child.

Police say Brackeen is currently on paid administrative leave. He has been with the department for almost two years.

Officials are not releasing other details at this time.