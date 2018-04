× One person injured after shooting at Biltmore Hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is injured after a shooting at a hotel in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the Biltmore Hotel Wednesday evening near I-40 and Meridian Ave.

Oklahoma City police say two men were arguing when one shot the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other man was taken into the custody.

Authorities are still investigating.