OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for two people they’d like to question in connection to a theft at a store in Oklahoma City.

Police say the theft took place at a home improvement store near N.W. 39th St. and N. May Ave.

Officials say the two females’ vehicle is described as a red Jeep Cherokee with plastic over the rear window.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.