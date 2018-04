OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to identify a couple accused of stealing from a local vape store.

On February 23rd, around 4:30 p.m., police were called to Vapor World, in the 9100 block of Western.

The clerk told police that a couple stole a vape unit from the store.

On April 18th, police released surveillance video of the couple, hoping someone can help them identify the suspects.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.