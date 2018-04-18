Police trying to track down suspect accused of breaking into local business, stealing from cash register

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to track down a man accused of breaking into a local business and stealing money from the cash register.

On April 5th, a man allegedly broke into a business in the 700 block of N. Council.

The owner of the shop said the suspect broke one of the windows of the shop, stole $100 from the cash register and stole multiple tools.

Authorities have since released video of the suspect, hoping someone will be able to identify him.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.