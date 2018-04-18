Police: Victim rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – Authorities in Lawton are investigating after a victim was rushed to a hospital with stab wounds.

Around 7:30 p.m. on April 17, Lawton police officers were called to the Comanche County Memorial Hospital after a victim was brought to the hospital with stab wounds.

Investigators learned that the stabbing took place near 18th and Andrews in Lawton.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the stabbing, call CrimeStoppers at (580) 355-4636.