Residents taking necessary steps to protect property from wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEILING, Okla. - As much of northwestern Oklahoma continues to burn, many Dewey County residents are doing whatever they can to protect their lives and property.

"I've never seen anything so scary in my whole life," said Jenni Jones.

Crews were in the air and on the ground battling the wildfires Wednesday.

"It was so much smoke, you couldn't see any of the houses," said Ron Jones.

Officials say the Rhea Fire, which has burned more than 200,000 acres, is only three percent contained.

The sounds of wind and fire echoed the air while many homes were destroyed.

Luckily for the Jones', their home was still intact.

"What a relief, God answers prayers," said Ron Jones.

However, for some also living in Dewey County, that wasn't the case. According to officials, more than 45 homes have burned in the Rhea wildfire.

The Jones' told News 4, they were just ready to do whatever they could to save their house.

"We did the precautionary measures that were recommended by the Selling Fire department," said Jenni Jones.

One of those recommendations involved a lot of water.

"We kept our sprinklers going around-the-clock, it was never non-stop," said Jenni Jones.

She says they had the sprinklers running around the entire house.

"And made sure it had no chance of getting up close to the house," she said.

The couple said there were some close calls.

"All of a sudden, you come up here, and a cedar tree will catch on fire and it would just explode and it will set something on fire," said Ron Jones.