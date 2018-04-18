Summer job fair coming this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Are you looking for a summer job?

The Parks and Recreation Department is looking for lifeguards, swim instructors, concession workers, cashiers, recreation leaders and camp counselors.

They are hosting a job fair Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodson Senior Center in Oklahoma City at 3401 S. May Ave.

Staff will conduct interviews and process applications.

The department will provide low-cost training options for jobs requiring certifications.

Those interested in becoming a lifeguard or swim instructor should call 405-297-1424 for certification class days, times and locations.

For other positions, click here.