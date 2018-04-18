Thousands of acres continue burning in Dewey County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEILING, Okla. — Thousands of acres have been burning for several days in Dewey County. The sheriff said, by Tuesday night, at least 50 homes had been destroyed by the flames.

“Never seen anything like this,” Dirk Coons told News 4.

Coons has lived in Seiling all his life. While they’ve had wildfires before, he said these flames are some of the worst he’s ever seen.

“It was bad. There was fire everywhere,” Coons said. "Tried to get to a place down the way to turn the cattle loose, and couldn’t get back as stuff was happening here. We were just spread too thin."

Flames scorched his wheat field, destroying it. Fortunately, his house is still standing.

“Today, we’ve just been looking at damage," Coons said. "We’ve been soaking the house with water, trying to save what we can."

Authorities and fire crews have been busy as the flames have destroyed thousands of acres.

“Yesterday, of course, was historic in weather conditions for fire, and we saw that on the fire ground,” said Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sanders. “In these types of conditions, we’re not expecting to be able to save any of these homes. So, every one that they save, it’s a boost in morale to them."

Their main goal is saving lives and giving residents enough notice if they need to evacuate.

“It was pretty bad last night,” Coons said. "It was a circle of fire."

36.148096 -98.924262