Thunder Drop Game 2 to Jazz in Playoff Series

It was a game of runs, but the Thunder couldn't make plays to beat the Jazz as they steal home court with a 102-95 win.

Carmelo Anthony, Paul George and Russell Westbrook combined to go 0-14 from the field in the fourth quarter. Westbrook led all three in scoring with 19 points and 13 assists.

Steven Adams, who battled foul trouble all game, finished with just nine points on four of five shooting.

Derrick Favors had a "podium game" for Utah pouring in 20 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Ricky Rubio had a bounce back game going five of eight from three with 22 points.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell added a game high 28. Through two career games in the playoffs, Mitchell has scored 55 points. The most by a guard in NBA history through his first two playoff games.

The series is all square at a game a piece with game three Saturday in Utah.