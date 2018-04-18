× Two people killed after tragic crash in Ada

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – Two people were killed after a tragic crash in Ada.

Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Judy Miller, 71, was driving in Ada when she drove left of center and struck another vehicle head-on, the accident report states.

The driver of the second vehicle, identified as 48-year-old Donald Disney, was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Disney’s two passengers, 69-year old Lynda Kaonohi and 37-year-old Tina Allen, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was also transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Officials say that the passengers inside of another vehicle that was struck in the crash were treated and released.

According to KTEN, there have been three previous fatal accidents in the same vicinity this year, leaving five people dead.