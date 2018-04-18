Volunteer fire department shares photos of fire truck destroyed in Oklahoma wildfire

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. – While firefighters continue to battle a massive wildfire in western Oklahoma, one volunteer fire department is working to replace a fire truck that was destroyed in that fire.

The Rhea Fire in Dewey County is by far the largest blaze that firefighters are currently battling. It has already consumed 283,095 acres and is only 3 percent contained.

As the weather conditions made it particularly dangerous for residents in the area, several evacuations occurred. Amazingly, only a few new fires started in spite of the conditions.

The Dewey County Sheriff says that about 50 area homes have burned in the Rhea Fire so far. Fortunately, he says that they are lifting all of the evacuation orders so people can go back and check on their homes.

One volunteer fire department lost a fire truck due to the wildfires.

The Butler Volunteer Fire Department released photos of the truck, showing juts how devastating a wildfire can be.

Fortunately, two firefighters who were inside the truck at the time made it out safely.

The volunteer fire department is now looking for donations to replace the brush truck.

Donations can be mailed to Butler City Hall at 105 N Main Butler, OK 73625 or you can drop them off at Butler City Hall.

A red flag warning remains in effect for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a large portion of western Oklahoma.

The Rhea Fire has affected four counties in western Oklahoma: Blaine, Custer, Dewey, and Woodward.

The governor’s burn ban, which will remain in effect indefinitely, covers the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Cimarron

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Logan

Major

Noble

Oklahoma

Osage

Pawnee

Roger Mills

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

Also, all of Oklahoma City is listed under the burn ban, no matter which county it falls in.