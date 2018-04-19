Authorities identify man killed in Tishomingo officer-involved shooting

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – Authorities have identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Tishomingo.

Tuesday evening, Tishomingo police officers and Johnston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to reports of a family violence call in the 1400 block of N. Elks Road.

A man at the home, identified as 39-year-old Justin Monjay, then allegedly rammed his vehicle into a Tishomingo officer’s patrol car.

When Monjay reportedly continued to push the patrol car backwards, two Tishomingo officers and one sheriff’s deputy fired their guns at the suspect.

Monjay was transported to a local hospital where he as pronounced dead.

The deputy was not injured; however, officials say the two Tishomingo officers were treated for minor injuries.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the fatal shooting.

The two officers and deputy involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave.