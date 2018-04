× Child taken to hospital after auto-pedestrian accident in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A small child was taken to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene Thursday evening near S.W. 17th St. and S. Grand Blvd.

Officials told News 4 a small child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Police have not released any more details at this time.