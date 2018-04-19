× Company organizing Fire Relief Drive for Oklahoma wildfire victims

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. – As firefighters continue to battle wildfires in western Oklahoma, families and ranchers in the area are praying for rain.

So far, the 34 Complex wildfire in Woodward County has burned 67,778 acres and is believed to be about 45 percent contained.

The Rhea Fire in Dewey County is by far the largest blaze that firefighters are currently battling. It has already consumed 283,095 acres and is about 15 percent contained.

Angels Care Home Health offices across Oklahoma, in partnership with the Dewey County Sheriff’s Office, are launching a Fire Relief Drive to collect items for wildfire victims.

Right now, the organization is accepting paper products, chapstick, eye drops, nasal spray, baby wipes, sanitizer, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, hairbrushes, combs, shampoo, conditioner and other small toiletries.

The collection drive will be held at the Angels Care Home Health Offices in Clinton, Oklahoma City, Lawton, Altus, Broken Arrow, Tahlequah, Pryor, Muskogee, Bartlesville and Ponca City.

The Angels Care_Fire Relief Drive will run through May 15, 2018.

If you would like to help wildfire victims, or local fire departments, there is a list of organizations accepting donations.

The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation, the Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation or the Oklahoma Farmers Union Foundation, Inc. are all accepting monetary donations for wildfire victims. Local volunteer fire department are also in need of cash donations.

36.017265 -98.924534