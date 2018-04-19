× Deputies searching for pair accused of stealing vehicles in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Lincoln County are still searching for a couple accused of stealing a truck.

On Wednesday night, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office initiated a manhunt for a couple accused of stealing vehicles near Prague.

Investigators say they are accused of stealing one truck and abandoning it before stealing another. So far, deputies have been able to recover both vehicles.

Officials were searching for the pair near County Rd. 1010 and County Rd. 3510 in Lincoln County, but could not find the couple.

Residents are being told to be on the lookout for the couple and to keep their cars locked.