Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Oklahoma City Thursday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash was near I-35 NB at Hefner Rd.

Officials say at least five vehicles were involved in the collision.

Police say one vehicle was driving northbound when it clipped another, causing that vehicle to hit a Sand Springs school bus.

The driver of the first vehicle did not stop and hit another vehicle that caught fire.

Thankfully, there were only minor injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle is being evaluated for suspicion of DUI.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.