Grandpa, grandson running Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon for the 14th time

OKLAHOMA CITY - In less than two weeks, thousands will run to remember at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

It's an event that has become symbolic for victims and survivors.

It's also made a difference in the lives of Darrell Burnett and Benjamin Wilkins, a grandpa and grandson who are running in honor of a family member, for the 14th time.

"It started when he was two. We decided that it would be a good thing and kind of like a tradition for us, and so we've tried to keep that going every year since then," said Burnett. "Every individual race we have a memory of."

The two ran the first four races in the Kids Marathon, and then participated the last nine years in the 5K.

"I just always remember walking with him and talking and getting excited and getting ready for the race. The energy that you feel, you don't even have to say anything," Wilkins said. "No one has to say anything. I really didn't understand why until later, when I started to put that into consideration to while I was running, I could actually understand and get the feel and idea why I should keep doing this."

Burnett and Wilkins are running in honor of Colleen Guiles.

"The relation we have with Colleen Guiles, we always wear her name on the back of our shirts as a tribute to her life," said Burnett. "She's actually my brother-in-law's sister. The fact we can wear her name on our shirts is a tribute to life. It keeps that memory alive."

"I can't even imagine what it was like," said Wilkins. "I've just heard all these stories about how nice she was to people and how everyone had fun, they could all joke around."

They say it doesn't matter how fast or hard you run, as long as the memory of those lost stays alive.

"This isn't about running. You do not have to finish fast. You just have to remember them," said Wilkins.

