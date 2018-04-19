High school teacher receives ‘Oklahoma Standard Award’ after photo goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma teacher, who was at the center of a viral photo, is being honored in a big way.

Each year, an Oklahoman is presented with the 'Oklahoma Standard Award' at the Oklahoma City Bombing Remembrance Ceremony.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum introduced the award several years ago, asking Oklahoma communities to find individuals who go above and beyond.

On Thursday, a U.S. Grant High School teacher received the award.

A photo of Drew Rhodes went viral in March when he stood next to his classroom with a chair in one hand and a broken desk in the other while the school was on lockdown due to a security threat.

“I mean I had to tell kids to get behind me because they were trying to protect me. They wanted to sit next to me and they wanted to fight with me. I told them, 'That’s not your job. The best thing you can do is take your education and turn that into inspiration later," he said.

Rhodes says he feels blessed and honored to be the recipient of the award. He has taught at U.S. Grant High School for nine years.