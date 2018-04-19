× Law enforcement agencies plan checkpoints, patrols for drug-impaired driving on 4/20

OKLAHOMA CITY – Law enforcement agencies across the state are warning drivers about checkpoints and patrols scheduled to stop drug-impaired driving.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say END420DUI is focused on drug-impaired drivers who may be getting high on April 20.

In 2014, 63 people died in drug-related crashes in the state of Oklahoma. Two years later, that number rose to 134.

“The stakes are too high to drive under the influence of anything,” said Lt. Joe Williams, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “We will be out in force looking for people who may be driving while impaired. This includes alcohol, marijuana, other narcotics, or prescription medication,” said Lt. Williams.

OHP has teamed up with the Alva Police Department, Woods County Sheriff’s Office, Lawton Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office, Midwest City Police Department, Oklahoma City Police Department, Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office to prepare for the checkpoints.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates the number of drivers involved in fatal crashes after 4:20 p.m. on April 20 is higher compared to the same times on days one week earlier and one week later.