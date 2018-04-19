Man contracted by Canadian County’s drug court accused of sexually exploiting women in program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. - A government contractor is accused of taking advantage of women who were trying to do the right thing.

Paul Compton, contracted by Canadian County's drug court to get urine samples, is charged with five counts of sexual battery by a government official or contractor.

According to Canadian County Sheriff Chris West, two women came forward in September 2017 with alarming allegations about Compton.

"Where he had made some serious sexually explicit, and graphic conversations, both in person and via electronic communication," Sheriff West said, "like on cell phones, texting."

The women said it went even further. The sheriff said in a release "that Compton had physically pulled a victim’s blouse up and kissed her breast, and on another occasion had groped a victim’s vagina and groin area through her clothing. On another incident, a victim stated that Compton grabbed her hand, and moved it to his crotch forcing her to feel him through his clothing."

The two victims told investigators they felt obligated to go along with it.

"He was in a position of authority over them," Sheriff West said.

The company Compton was contracted through, Innovative Court Solutions, terminated his position once the deputies seized his laptop and cell phone.

"That pretty much substantiated the allegations," Sheriff West said. "Not only did we get text messages in that, but photographs, as well."

Now, Compton is charged with a combined five counts of sexual battery by a public official or contractor against the two women.

"This is a classic example of somebody taking advantage of and exploiting their authority over somebody else," Sheriff West said.

West said Compton refused to share his side of the story with deputies on his attorney's orders.

He was arrested Wednesday, but released on $100,000 bond.