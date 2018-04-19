Man in jail for domestic abuse after woman says she was tied up at Oklahoma City apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was a terrifying ordeal Sunday afternoon for a woman at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

"The reporting person said it sounded like a fight,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "A lot of yelling going on in one of the other apartments."

When officers knocked on the door, a man asked who was there.

"He indicated that nothing was wrong,” Knight said. "They also heard a female, however, start screaming for help."

When the officer heard the female victim say "He is going to kill me," he kicked in the door. From there, he discovered scarves the victim said were used to tie her up as well as a knife.

"She relayed to the officer she had been in a relationship with this man and he had become very angry during an argument," Knight said. "He had threatened to kill her."

Police said there were red marks on the victim's wrists and neck as well as hair pulled out of her head.

Michael Stephen Muller was booked for kidnapping, domestic abuse by strangulation and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. While he told officers it was a misunderstanding, records show a pattern of domestic abuse.

He was convicted in 2012 and arrested again in 2016 when officers investigated a traffic incident, where his wife jumped out of his vehicle on a busy interstate and died.

Friends of Brianne King talked to News 4 after her death.

"I watched him smash her face against a wall, causing three of her teeth to loosen and one to fall out," said King’s friend, Samantha Searle, in a 2016 interview.

"No protective orders have been filed,” said Al Hoch, a legal expert. "When they go in and don't want to go and file a protective order or go and file for divorce, there's really no intent of them following through with the prosecution."

It can make it more difficult in court.

"Because it's a he said/she said,” Hoch said.

It will be up to a judge to determine if, this time, Muller will face prison time.

If you need help, call 1-800-522-SAFE or ywcaokc.org.