Norman man’s time-lapse video shows dramatic transformation in just 3 months

NORMAN, Okla. – A Norman man’s time-lapse video of his dramatic weight loss transformation in just three months is going viral.

Hunter Hobbs told TODAY that when he hit 202 pounds, he realized he needed to make a change.

“That is the most I ever weighed,” Hobbs, 24, told TODAY. “I was thinking one day, ‘What would happen if I committed to the gym and a diet?’”

Hobbs said that since he graduated from college, he hadn’t been working out and had been eating out a lot more than he used to.

When he first began the transformation, he said he started simply, by only eating home-cooked food, lifting weights and did 20 to 30 minutes of cardio every day, he told TODAY.

“I never really followed any kind of diet. I really wasn’t sure how much I was actually going to lose,” he said.

Within three months, Hobbs lost 42 pounds.

He went from weighing 202 pounds, to just 160 pounds.

Hobbs told TODAY that staying consistent really helped him meet his goal.

“Honestly I got into a habit every single day,” he said. “That really helped.”

Hobbs video showing his weight loss journey from January 1 to April 1 has gone viral, with more than 186,000 views on Facebook and more than 390,000 on YouTube.