× Officials: Rhea Fire only 15% contained after burning almost 300,000 acres

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. – While firefighters continue to battle a massive wildfire in western Oklahoma, some residents are being allowed to check on their homes.

So far, the 34 Complex wildfire in Woodward County has burned 67,778 acres and is believed to be about 45 percent contained.

The Laverne Fire in Beaver and Harper counties has burned 100 acres and is 80 percent contained, and the Hooker Fire in Texas County has burned 179 acres but is 100 percent contained.

The Rhea Fire in Dewey County is by far the largest blaze that firefighters are currently battling. It has already consumed 283,095 acres and is about 15 percent contained.

On Wednesday, officials say the weather cooperated enough to allow firefighters to gain contain of the wildfires.

Fire danger will remain high across a large portion of Oklahoma on Thursday. Any new wildfire that begins on Thursday has the potential to burn rapidly.

The governor’s burn ban, which will remain in effect indefinitely, covers the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Cimarron

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Logan

Major

Noble

Oklahoma

Osage

Pawnee

Roger Mills

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

Also, all of Oklahoma City is listed under the burn ban, no matter which county it falls in.