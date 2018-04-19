“All-clear” given at 50 Penn Place after investigation into bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police say the scene is clear at 50 Penn Place after they investigated a bomb threat.

A manager at Belle Isle Brewery told News 4 that a man came into the bar making troubling statements late Thursday afternoon.

Employees gave the man water and called police after he made a comment about a bomb being on the second floor of the bar.

There were around 20 to 30 customers inside at the time, along with several employees.

They were evacuated, however, the Oklahoma City Bomb Squad has given the all-clear at the scene.

The man was taken into custody.

