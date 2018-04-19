× Oklahoma City man accused of murder after argument over cellphone turned deadly

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is accused of murder after an argument over a cellphone turned deadly.

Around 4 a.m. on January 27th, police said they were called to reports of a shooting outside of a business in the 1100 block of N. MacArthur Blvd.

Investigators learned that the shooting happened during an altercation over a cellphone.

According to court documents a woman and 30-year-old Deonte Cooper were arguing inside of a restaurant about a lost cellphone.

The woman was later escorted out of the restaurant.

When Cooper was leaving the restaurant, he was allegedly confronted by the same woman and two other men.

That is when witnesses said one of the men started fighting Cooper.

The other man then allegedly shot Cooper.

Cooper was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On April 12th, a witness was able to show police a photo of the suspect.

Police say the suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Devon Utley.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for first-degree murder.