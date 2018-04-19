Oklahoma City officials to educate seniors on avoiding fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are hoping to educate senior citizens on the prevalence of fraud and prevent them from becoming a victim.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is part of the Informed Senior Seminar, which will be held Friday, April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This free event will teach seniors how to avoid scams. It will include information from the Oklahoma Banker’s Association’s Fraud Division, Oklahoma City Police Department’s White Collar Crime Division and 911 Communications.

The event will be held at the OSU/OKC campus, located at 900 N. Portland ave. in the Student Center on the third floor.

To register, call (405) 297-2535.