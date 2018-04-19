Oklahoma City remembers 23 years after deadly Murrah federal bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thursday morning, people across the state and country will take time to remember the 168 lives that were lost 23 years ago.

On April 19, 1995, a bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, destroying much of the nine-story structure.

While the scars have healed since that day, the memories are still fresh in the minds of so many.

Today, we honor those 168 lives lost, but not forgotten.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum hosts the 23rd Annual Remembrance Ceremony beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

If you can’t make it to the ceremony, you can watch it live on NewsChannel 4 or KFOR.com.

During the program, 168 seconds of silence will be observed at 9:02 a.m.

Cox Communications will provide free admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum for all visitors on Thursday, April 19.