Oklahoma County detention officer arrested after allegedly selling contraband to inmates

OKLAHOMA COUNTY , Okla. – An Oklahoma County detention officer is behind bars after he allegedly brought contraband into the jail.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Matthew McCoin was arrested on four counts of possession of contraband in a penal institute and one count of violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Investigators allege that McCoin brought tobacco into the Oklahoma County Jail and sold it to several inmates for $50 to $150 per pack. Authorities say that the inmates would pay McCoin using Green Dot cards.

McCoin is accused of using a cell phone to transfer the money from the Green Dot cards to another account.

“No one is above the law, and that certainly pertains to employees of the sheriff’s office,” said P.D. Taylor, Oklahoma County Sheriff. “The vast majority of our employees are dedicated and hardworking individuals who believe in serving the community. But any employee who betrays the trust of the citizens they are entrusted to serve will be held accountable for their actions.”

He was hired as a detention officer in August of 2017. He was fired immediately upon his arrest.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

McCoin is being held at the Oklahoma County Jail on a $22,000 bond.