Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A man was arrested in Broken Arrow after he allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman.

Police say it started Wednesday morning when a man knocked on a neighbor’s door.

“He asked me if I’d call the police, said the girlfriend, over here, had been tied up and was being beat up by her boyfriend,” said neighbor Pete Hines.

FOX 23 reports the woman told police that the suspect, Travis Bayless, 37, used a stun gun on her, held her against her will and then hit her on the head with the end of a knife.

When police arrived, they surrounded the home.

“They attempted contact at the door and a short time later, the female came out out of the house on her own,” said Officer James Koch with the Broken Arrow Police Department.

However, Bayless, refused to leave the home.

“The suspect who lives there said, ‘You’re gonna have to come get me,’ so he basically invited us in. Put him in handcuffs,” said Koch.

Bayless has been charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.