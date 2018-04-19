× Oklahoma man found guilty of rape, lewd molestation

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was found guilty of sexual abusing three children for years.

In 2014, an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spoke with two women who said they were sexually abused by Carl Douglas Crick, Jr.

According to the victims, the abuse spanned almost a decade. Another victim was also interviewed by child advocates, and she disclosed even more recent sexual abuse.

Several months later, Crick was arrested. After charges were filed in the case, officials say the defendant’s father was charged and convicted of attempted intimidation of a witness with regard to one of the alleged victims.

“Child sexual abuse cases are among the most serious crimes, but are the most difficult to prosecute. The evidence is usually limited by the ability of the child to remember and relate what has happened to them. These horrible crimes take place in secret, without witnesses, and the children are often threatened or otherwise coerced to stay silent for long periods of time, as occurred in this case. These victims endured horrific abuse followed by ongoing years of counseling. The damage child sexual abuse causes will last a lifetime,” said Logan County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas.

This week, a jury heard testimony in the case and found Crick guilty on three counts of first-degree rape and three counts of lewd molestation.

The jury recommended life imprisonment on each of the rape charges and 50 years, 20 years and 20 years on the molestation charges.

Crick will be formally sentenced on June 15 at 9 a.m.