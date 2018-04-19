OU’s Baker Mayfield poses shirtless on cover of Sports Illustrated

After the season came to an end with the Sooners’ overtime loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl, Mayfield is now taking a look back at his attitude on the field.

In an article published in The Players’ Tribune, Mayfield went on to explain about that chip on his shoulder.

“The truth is, I’m always going to remember what it was like being that kid who was too small to even be given a second look. I’m going to remember what it feels like to be doubted and how amazing it feels to overcome that doubt. In order to be my best, I need to play with an edge,” he wrote. “Sometimes my passion has been mistaken for immaturity- and there definitely were some moments when I was out of line that I ultimately apologized for. But these past four years, I was living out my lifelong dream, and I’m proud that I did it on my terms.”