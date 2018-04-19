Photo of Oklahoma wildfire victim who lost everything bringing attention to disaster

BLAIR, Okla. – A photo is worth a thousand words, and one picture taken of a wildfire victim says it all.

The Blair Fire Department posted a photo of a man who lives in Martha who has lost everything to the wildfires in western Oklahoma.

The photo has been shared thousands of times and is speaking to the need of fire victims.

So far, the 34 Complex wildfire in Woodward County has burned 67,778 acres and is believed to be about 45 percent contained.

The Rhea Fire in Dewey County is by far the largest blaze that firefighters are currently battling. It has already consumed 283,095 acres and is about 15 percent contained.

If you would like to help wildfire victims, or local fire departments, there is a list of organizations accepting donations.

The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation, the Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Foundation or the Oklahoma Farmers Union Foundation, Inc. are all accepting monetary donations for wildfire victims. Local volunteer fire department are also in need of cash donations.

The governor’s burn ban, which will remain in effect indefinitely, covers the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Cimarron

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Logan

Major

Noble

Oklahoma

Osage

Pawnee

Roger Mills

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

Also, all of Oklahoma City is listed under the burn ban, no matter which county it falls in.