Police: Man accused of opening credit cards after stealing another person’s identity

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing another person’s identity.

Officials say the man stole the person’s identity and then opened credit card accounts under the victim’s name.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the man used one of the cards to make a large purchase at a jewelry store in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man and his vehicle at the jewelry store.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.