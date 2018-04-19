× OU officials give “all-clear” after power outage, gas leak reported on campus

UPDATE: OU officials have given an “all-clear” on the power outage and reported gas leak.

NORMAN, Okla. – University of Oklahoma officials are advising the public to avoid an area near campus Thursday evening.

Around 8 p.m., university officials say a power outage and possible gas leak were reported at 3rd Street and 4th Street near Asp Ave.

It is advised for everyone to avoid that area.

OU Alert: [7:53] Power outage and possible gas leak at 3rd and 4th street on Asp. Avoid Area. — Univ. of Oklahoma (@UofOklahoma) April 20, 2018

University officials have not released any other information at this time.