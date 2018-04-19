Next chance of rain to move in this weekend

OU officials give “all-clear” after power outage, gas leak reported on campus

Posted 8:14 pm, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:23PM, April 19, 2018

UPDATE: OU officials have given an “all-clear” on the power outage and reported gas leak. 

NORMAN, Okla. – University of Oklahoma officials are advising the public to avoid an area near campus Thursday evening.

Around 8 p.m., university officials say a power outage and possible gas leak were reported at 3rd Street and 4th Street near Asp Ave.

It is advised for everyone to avoid that area.

University officials have not released any other information at this time.