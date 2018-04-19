Watch: Rescued eagle released back into the wild

NOBLE, Okla. – A bald eagle that was struggling to survive is now ready to be released back into the wild.

Last month, a game warden discovered a bald eagle gasping for air next to another dead eagle. The game warden immediately rushed the eagle to WildCare for treatment.

Organizers say the bird is at least 5-years-old and was possibly suffering from poisoning.

“They both had blood in the mouth leading to the belief of poison as many poisons are anticoagulants, causing internal bleeding leading to death,” a post by WildCare read.

Immediately, veterinarians at WildCare gave the bird medication, but her prognosis wasn’t great.

“As the evening progressed, the eagle was supporting itself with its wings and its head was touching the ground. At the end of the night, we did not have much hope for this bird, but come morning, she was standing. Over the course of several weeks, her condition has steadily improved,” a release from WildCare read.

Amazingly, the eagle has regained her strength and is flying effortlessly.

Now, officials say she is ready to return to the wild and will be released at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.

Officials say you should not put out poison as a way to get rid of “pest” species because the poison is often picked up by other animals.