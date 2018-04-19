Second suspect in violent robbery at Pauls Valley pharmacy found guilty 

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A man charged in connection with robbing a Pauls Valley drug store in 2016 was found guilty Thursday.

Jeremy Lavorchek and Travis Earl Seat were arrested after police said they robbed Legacy Drug, a pharmacy in downtown Pauls Valley, in March 2016.

Earlier this year, Lavorcheck was found guilty of robbery by force or fear, kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony. The jury recommended nine life sentences.

Thursday, Seat was found guilty on several counts.

Police say Lavorcheck and Seat stole drugs and cash from the pharmacy.

"There were three people in the pharmacy at the time that they came in, they were in disguise, in masks," said Pauls Valley Police Chief Mitch McGill. "Jumped the counter, took the subjects, tied them up, threatened them at gunpoint. Very violent."

Officials say one of the pharmacy employees had a chunk of her hair ripped out, and the side of her face was bruised from the gun being pressed against her.

Lavorcheck and Seat were arrested for the crime, however, in April of 2017, police say Lavorchek overpowered a Garvin County Jail detention officer and forced jailers to release Seat.

The pair stole a deputy's vehicle and led officers on a chase until they were recaptured.

A jury found Seat guilty Thursday of robbery in the first degree, with a recommended punishment of 10 years; guilty of conspiracy to commit a felony, with a recommended punishment of two years; guilty of three counts of kidnapping, with a recommended punishment of 10 years on each count; and, guilty of three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, with a recommended punishment of 40 years on each count.

Seat's sentencing has been set for June 25, 2018.