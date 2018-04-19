× Several earthquakes recorded in northern Oklahoma

HENNESSEY, Okla. – Residents in northern may have felt a little rattling on Thursday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded northwest of the town of Fairview. The earthquake occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A short time later, the USGS recorded a 3.2 magnitude quake near the town of Dover. It was recorded around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.

In the same general area, a 2.8 magnitude earthquake registered near Dover.